From Seifert/Allen to Buttler/Hales, 5 highest partnerships in Men’s T20 World Cup (any wicket)

From Tim Seifert/Finn Allen to Jos Buttler/Alex Hales here is a look at five highest partnerships in Men’s T20 World Cup for any wicket. The list also features the likes Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw and Sri Lanka pair of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen etched their names into the record books with the highest partnership in Men’s T20 World Cup history. The New Zealand openers put on an unbeaten 175-run stand against the UAE in Chennai during the 2026 edition, completely dominating the opposition attack. Their explosive partnership laid the foundation for a massive total and highlighted New Zealand’s batting firepower at the top of the order.
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scripted one of the most memorable partnerships in Men’s T20 World Cup history with a record-breaking stand for England. The opening pair put together an unbeaten 170-run partnership against India in the semifinal at Adelaide during the 2022 edition. Their dominant display powered England to a commanding victory and remains one of the highest partnerships ever recorded in the tournament.
Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw combined to register one of the highest partnerships in Men’s T20 World Cup history for South Africa. The duo added 168 runs against Bangladesh in Sydney during the 2022 edition, laying the platform for a dominant batting performance. Their fluent stroke play and aggressive intent dismantled the opposition bowling and highlighted South Africa’s top-order strength.
Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara featured in one of the highest partnerships in Men’s T20 World Cup history for Sri Lanka. The legendary duo added 166 runs against West Indies in Barbados during the 2010 edition, showcasing exceptional understanding and class. Their monumental stand helped Sri Lanka post a formidable total and remains one of the most iconic partnerships in the tournament’s history.
Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz registered one of the highest partnerships in Men’s T20 World Cup history for Afghanistan. The opening pair put on a 154-run stand against Uganda in Providence during the 2024 edition, completely dominating the bowling attack. Their partnership underlined Afghanistan’s growing batting depth and played a crucial role in setting up a commanding team performance.