/From IND vs ENG to IND vs ZIM, 5 matches with most sixes in a T20 World Cup match

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Mar 06, 2026, 01:54 IST | Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 01:54 IST

From IND vs ENG to IND vs ZIM here is a look at five matches with most sixes in a T20 World Cup match. This comes India vs England set a new record with most sixes where 34 times the ball went out of the park.

1. IND vs ENG, Wankhede Stadium, 2026 semifinal – 34 Sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

1. IND vs ENG, Wankhede Stadium, 2026 semifinal – 34 Sixes

India posted a massive 253/7, while England replied with 246/7, making it one of the highest-scoring matches in the tournament’s history. Power-hitters from both sides cleared the boundary regularly on the batting-friendly Mumbai pitch.

2. WI vs ZIM, Wankhede Stadium, 2026 semifinal – 31 Sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

2. WI vs ZIM, Wankhede Stadium, 2026 semifinal – 31 Sixes

The clash between West Indies national cricket team and Zimbabwe national cricket team at Wankhede Stadium during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal witnessed a stunning 31 sixes, one of the highest in a T20 World Cup match.

3. NED vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014 – 30 Sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

3. NED vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014 – 30 Sixes

The match between Netherlands national cricket team and Ireland national cricket team at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium during the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 produced a remarkable 30 sixes, one of the highest totals in a T20 World Cup game.

4. IND vs ZIM, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, 2026 – 28 Sixes
(Photograph: X)

4. IND vs ZIM, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, 2026 – 28 Sixes

The match between the India national cricket team and the Zimbabwe national cricket team at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 featured 28 sixes, one of the highest totals in a T20 World Cup match.

5. ITA vs ENG, Eden Gardens, 2026 – 25 Sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

5. ITA vs ENG, Eden Gardens, 2026 – 25 Sixes

The match between the Italy national cricket team and the England cricket team at Eden Gardens during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 witnessed a total of 25 sixes, making it one of the matches with the most sixes in the tournament.

