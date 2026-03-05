/From Finn Allen to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with highest scores in T20 World Cup knockouts

From Finn Allen to Virat Kohli here is a look at five batters with highest scores in T20 World Cup knockouts. The list also features the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Alex Hales and Marlon Samuels.
Finn Allen produced one of the greatest knockout knocks in T20 World Cup history with a blistering 100* against South Africa national cricket team in the 2026 semifinal. His unbeaten century in Kolkata became the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Allen’s fearless strokeplay powered New Zealand into the final in dominant fashion.
Tillakaratne Dilshan played a masterclass knock of 96* against West Indies national cricket team in the 2009 T20 World Cup semifinal. His unbeaten innings at The Oval remains one of the highest scores in T20 World Cup knockout history. Dilshan’s innovative strokeplay, including the famous “Dilscoop,” powered Sri Lanka into the final in dominant fashion.
Virat Kohli delivered a sublime 89* against the West Indies national cricket team in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal. His unbeaten knock at Wankhede Stadium stands among the highest individual scores in T20 World Cup knockout history. Kohli’s masterful chase under pressure showcased his class, though India narrowly missed out on a place in the final.
Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 86 against India national cricket team in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal. His explosive knock in Adelaide stands among the highest individual scores in T20 World Cup knockout history. Hales’ fearless hitting powered England to a dominant 10-wicket win and a place in the final.
Marlon Samuels produced a match-winning 85* against England national cricket team in the 2016 T20 World Cup final. His unbeaten knock in Kolkata ranks among the highest individual scores in T20 World Cup knockout history. Samuels anchored the innings under pressure, guiding West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title.