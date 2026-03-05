LOGIN
  • /India’s performance in last 5 T20 World Cup semifinal (men’s senior only)

India’s performance in last 5 T20 World Cup semifinal (men’s senior only)

Published: Mar 05, 2026, 15:26 IST

Here is a look at India’s performance in last five T20 World Cup semifinals in men’s senior tournaments only. As India prepare to face England in their third consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal, we take a detailed look on the previous occasions.

1. 2024 T20 World Cup – India beat England by 68 runs
In the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal, India national cricket team delivered a dominant performance to defeat the England cricket team by 68 runs. India’s bowlers produced a clinical display after a strong batting effort, completely outclassing the defending champions. The emphatic win secured India’s place in the final and marked one of their most commanding semifinal victories in T20 World Cup history.

2. 2022 T20 World Cup – England beat India by 10 wickets
In the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal, the India national cricket team suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against the England cricket team. After posting 168/6, India’s bowlers struggled as England chased the target without losing a wicket in a dominant display. The loss ended India’s campaign and highlighted the gap on the big stage in that edition.

3. 2016 T20 World Cup – West Indies beat India by 7 wickets
In the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 semifinal, the India national cricket team were defeated by the West Indies cricket team by 7 wickets in Mumbai. Despite posting a competitive 192/2, India couldn’t contain West Indies’ explosive chase led by a stunning batting display. The loss ended India’s strong home campaign and denied them a place in the final.

4. 2014 T20 World Cup – India beat South Africa by 6 wickets
In the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 semifinal, the India national cricket team defeated the South Africa national cricket team by 6 wickets in a tense contest. Chasing 173, India rode on a brilliant unbeaten knock from Virat Kohli to seal victory with confidence. The win secured India’s place in the final and extended their unbeaten run in the tournament.

5. 2007 T20 World Cup – India beat Australia by 15 runs
In the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 semifinal, the India national cricket team defeated the Australia national cricket team by 15 runs in a thrilling encounter at Durban. Yuvraj Singh starred with a blistering 70 off 30 balls, powering India to a formidable total. India’s bowlers then held their nerve to seal victory and book a place in the historic final.

