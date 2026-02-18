/From Lasith Malinga to Anrich Nortje, 5 pace bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup

From Lasith Malinga to Anrich Nortje here is a list of five most wickets by pacers in T20 World Cup. This list features of Tim Southee, Umar Gul and Trent Boult as the South African pacer takes second spot.
Lasith Malinga remains one of the most lethal pace bowlers in T20 World Cup history, claiming 38 wickets in 31 matches. With his trademark slingy action and pinpoint yorkers, the Sri Lankan spearhead consistently troubled top-order batters. Malinga’s ability to strike in powerplays and at the death made him a standout performer on the global stage.
Anrich Nortje has been one of the most impactful pace bowlers in T20 World Cup history, taking 37 wickets in just 20 matches. Known for his express pace and sharp bounce, the South African quick regularly dismantled top batting line-ups. Nortje’s consistency and wicket-taking ability in high-pressure games set him apart on the world stage.
Tim Southee stands among the leading pace bowlers in T20 World Cup history, picking up 36 wickets in 25 matches. Renowned for his swing with the new ball and clever variations, the New Zealand seamer consistently provided early breakthroughs. Southee’s experience and adaptability across conditions made him a reliable wicket-taker on the biggest stage.
Umar Gul is one of the most successful pace bowlers in T20 World Cup history, finishing with 35 wickets in 24 matches. Famed for his lethal reverse swing and pinpoint yorkers, the Pakistani quick was especially devastating in the death overs. Gul’s consistent wicket-taking spells played a key role in Pakistan’s dominance in early T20 World Cups.
Trent Boult ranks among the top pace bowlers in T20 World Cup history, claiming 34 wickets in just 18 matches. With his lethal left-arm swing and ability to strike early, the New Zealand seamer regularly dismantled opposition top orders. Boult’s remarkable strike rate and consistency made him a constant threat on the biggest T20 stage.