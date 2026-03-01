/From Dasun Shanaka to Rohit Sharma, 5 Captains with most sixes in T20 World Cups

From Dasun Shanaka to Rohit Sharma, here is a look at five captains with the most sixes in T20 World Cups. Despite Sri Lanka’s exit from the T20 World Cup on Saturday, Shanaka wrote his name in the record books, where the list also consists of names like Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler and MS Dhoni.
Dasun Shanaka holds the record for most sixes hit by a captain in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, smashing 21 maximums while leading his side. Representing Sri Lanka, Shanaka combined aggressive middle-order batting with calm leadership on the global stage. His power-hitting ability made him one of the most impactful captains in T20 World Cup history.
Rohit Sharma has smashed 19 sixes as captain in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, placing him among the leaders for most maximums by a skipper. Leading India, Rohit combined fearless strokeplay at the top with tactical captaincy on the global stage. His effortless six-hitting ability has made him one of the most destructive T20 World Cup captains in history.
Chris Gayle smashed 17 sixes as captain in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, showcasing his trademark power-hitting. Leading the West Indies cricket team, Gayle dominated bowling attacks with his explosive opening batting. His fearless approach and ability to clear the ropes made him one of the most destructive T20 World Cup captains.
Jos Buttler has struck 17 sixes as captain in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, underlining his aggressive white-ball approach. Leading the England cricket team, Buttler combined explosive top-order batting with sharp tactical awareness. His clean ball-striking and fearless intent have made him one of the most impactful T20 World Cup captains in recent years.
MS Dhoni smashed 16 sixes as captain in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, showcasing his trademark finishing power. Leading India, Dhoni combined calm leadership with explosive lower-order hitting on the world stage. His ability to clear the ropes in pressure situations made him one of the most influential T20 World Cup captains.