/From Adil Rashid to Tim Southee, 5 players with most wickets vs an opponent in T20Is

Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Tim Southee and Shaheen Afridi feature among the bowlers with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20Is, highlighting their dominance in specific rivalries.
Rashid Khan tops the list of players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20Is, taking 45 wickets versus Ireland. The Afghanistan leg-spinner has consistently outfoxed Irish batters with his pace, control, and variations across multiple encounters. This record underlines Rashid Khan’s dominance in T20 cricket and his sustained impact against familiar opposition.
Adil Rashid features among players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, having taken 41 wickets against West Indies. The England leg-spinner has repeatedly troubled West Indies batters with his flight, guile, and clever variations in the middle overs. This impressive tally highlights Adil Rashid’s consistency and effectiveness against one of the most powerful batting line-ups in T20 cricket.
Haris Rauf is among the players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, claiming 40 wickets versus New Zealand. The Pakistan fast bowler has consistently unsettled Kiwi batters with his raw pace, sharp bouncers, and death-over precision. This milestone underscores Haris Rauf’s effectiveness in T20Is and his sustained dominance against a familiar opponent.
Tim Southee ranks among players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, having taken 38 wickets against Pakistan. The New Zealand seamer has repeatedly exploited swing and variations, especially with the new ball and at the death. This record highlights Southee’s longevity, tactical nous, and consistent success against Pakistan in T20Is.
Shaheen Afridi features among players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, picking up 35 wickets against New Zealand. The Pakistan left-arm pacer has regularly struck early with his pace, swing, and pinpoint yorkers, putting pressure on the Kiwi top order. This achievement underlines Shaheen Afridi’s match-winning impact and his consistent dominance over New Zealand in T20Is.