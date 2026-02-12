LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Adil Rashid to Tim Southee, 5 players with most wickets vs an opponent in T20Is

From Adil Rashid to Tim Southee, 5 players with most wickets vs an opponent in T20Is

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 17:12 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 17:12 IST

Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Tim Southee and Shaheen Afridi feature among the bowlers with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20Is, highlighting their dominance in specific rivalries.

1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 45 wickets vs Ireland
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 45 wickets vs Ireland

Rashid Khan tops the list of players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20Is, taking 45 wickets versus Ireland. The Afghanistan leg-spinner has consistently outfoxed Irish batters with his pace, control, and variations across multiple encounters. This record underlines Rashid Khan’s dominance in T20 cricket and his sustained impact against familiar opposition.

2. Adil Rashid (England) – 41 wickets vs West Indies
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Adil Rashid (England) – 41 wickets vs West Indies

Adil Rashid features among players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, having taken 41 wickets against West Indies. The England leg-spinner has repeatedly troubled West Indies batters with his flight, guile, and clever variations in the middle overs. This impressive tally highlights Adil Rashid’s consistency and effectiveness against one of the most powerful batting line-ups in T20 cricket.

3. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) – 40 wickets vs New Zealand
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) – 40 wickets vs New Zealand

Haris Rauf is among the players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, claiming 40 wickets versus New Zealand. The Pakistan fast bowler has consistently unsettled Kiwi batters with his raw pace, sharp bouncers, and death-over precision. This milestone underscores Haris Rauf’s effectiveness in T20Is and his sustained dominance against a familiar opponent.

4. Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 38 wickets vs Pakistan
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 38 wickets vs Pakistan

Tim Southee ranks among players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, having taken 38 wickets against Pakistan. The New Zealand seamer has repeatedly exploited swing and variations, especially with the new ball and at the death. This record highlights Southee’s longevity, tactical nous, and consistent success against Pakistan in T20Is.

5. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 35 wickets vs New Zealand
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 35 wickets vs New Zealand

Shaheen Afridi features among players with the most wickets against a single opponent in T20 Internationals, picking up 35 wickets against New Zealand. The Pakistan left-arm pacer has regularly struck early with his pace, swing, and pinpoint yorkers, putting pressure on the Kiwi top order. This achievement underlines Shaheen Afridi’s match-winning impact and his consistent dominance over New Zealand in T20Is.

Trending Photo

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement
5

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once
10

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon
7

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation
5

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day
10

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day