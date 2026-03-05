/From Finn Allen to Chris Gayle, 5 players with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) smashed 17 sixes in the 2024 T20 World Cup, making him the player with the most sixes in that edition of the tournament. His powerful batting at the top of the order consistently cleared the rope, helping West Indies post big totals and dominate phases of games. Pooran’s six-hitting display in 2024 set a new benchmark for the most maximums in a single T20 World Cup edition at that time.