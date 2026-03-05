/From Finn Allen to Chris Gayle, 5 players with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition

From Finn Allen to Chris Gayle here is a list of five players with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition. The list also features the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Sahibzada Farhan and Nicholas Pooran.
Finn Allen (New Zealand) smashed a tournament-leading 20 sixes in the 2026 T20 World Cup, making him the most prolific big-hitter of the edition. His powerful strokeplay electrified the tournament, with towering hits that consistently put bowlers on the back foot. Allen’s six-hitting display was a major highlight for New Zealand, showcasing his ability to change games with aggressive batting.
Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies) finished the 2026 T20 World Cup with 19 sixes, making him one of the top six-hitters of the tournament. His powerful batting played a crucial role in West Indies’ middle order, consistently clearing the rope against quality bowling attacks. Hetmyer’s aggressive strokeplay and ability to accelerate the scoring made him a standout performer in the six-hitting charts.
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) belted 18 sixes in the 2026 T20 World Cup, placing him among the top power hitters of the tournament. His aggressive batting provided crucial momentum for Pakistan, consistently clearing the rope with authority. Farhan’s ability to find the boundary helped him make a mark on the six-hitting leaderboard in this edition.
Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) smashed 17 sixes in the 2024 T20 World Cup, making him the player with the most sixes in that edition of the tournament. His powerful batting at the top of the order consistently cleared the rope, helping West Indies post big totals and dominate phases of games. Pooran’s six-hitting display in 2024 set a new benchmark for the most maximums in a single T20 World Cup edition at that time.
Chris Gayle smashed 16 sixes during the ICC T20 World Cup 2012, the most by any player in a single edition at the time. The explosive left-hander dominated bowling attacks with his trademark power-hitting at the top of the order. His six-hitting spree played a crucial role in West Indies lifting their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2012.