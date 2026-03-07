/From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 Indian batters with highest individual score in a World Cup final (men’s senior only)

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 Indian batters with highest individual score in a World Cup final in men’s senior only. The list also features the likes of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir as well as we recap ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final.
Gautam Gambhir scored a brilliant 97 for the India national cricket team against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. His crucial knock stabilized India’s innings during a tense chase of 275 at Wankhede Stadium. Gambhir’s match-defining innings played a vital role in helping India lift their second ODI World Cup title.
MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 for the India national cricket team against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Coming in under pressure, Dhoni anchored the chase brilliantly and built a match-winning partnership with Gautam Gambhir at Wankhede Stadium. He sealed the historic victory with a famous six, leading India to their second ODI World Cup title.
Virender Sehwag scored a fighting 82 for the India national cricket team against the Australia national cricket team in the final of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup. Batting at Wanderers Stadium, Sehwag played an aggressive innings and was the top scorer for India in the match. Despite his effort, India could not chase Australia’s huge total and finished as runners-up in the 2003 World Cup.
Virat Kohli scored a superb 77 for the India national cricket team against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the final of the 2014 ICC World Twenty20. Batting at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Kohli anchored India’s innings with a composed knock under pressure. Despite his valiant effort, India’s total of 130/4 was chased down by Sri Lanka, who won the title by 6 wickets.
Virat Kohli scored a crucial 76 for the India national cricket team against the South Africa national cricket team in the final of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Playing at Kensington Oval, Kohli anchored the innings and helped India post a competitive total in the title clash. His match-winning knock played a key role in India defeating South Africa by 7 runs to win their second T20 World Cup title.