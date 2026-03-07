/India's performance in last 5 ICC World Cup finals (men’s senior only)

Here is a look at India's performance in last five ICC World Cup finals in men’s senior only tournaments as India take on New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup final. The list also features India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign along with the 2011 and 2007 triumphs.
In the final of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the India national cricket team defeated the South Africa national cricket team by 7 runs at Kensington Oval. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 76 runs, while bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya held their nerve in the final overs. The victory ended India’s 11-year ICC trophy drought and secured their second T20 World Cup title after 2007.
In the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the India national cricket team lost to the Australia national cricket team by 6 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium. India scored 240 runs, with KL Rahul making 66, but the total proved insufficient on the day. Travis Head starred with a brilliant 137, guiding Australia to their sixth ODI World Cup title.
In the final of the 2014 ICC World Twenty20, the India national cricket team lost to the Sri Lanka national cricket team by 6 wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. India posted 130/4, with Virat Kohli scoring a fighting 77 off 58 balls in the final. Kumar Sangakkara guided Sri Lanka to victory with an unbeaten 52, securing their first T20 World Cup title.
In the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, the India national cricket team defeated the Sri Lanka national cricket team by 6 wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 275, Gautam Gambhir scored a crucial 97, while captain MS Dhoni finished the match with an unbeaten 91. India lifted their second ODI World Cup title, with Dhoni sealing the historic win with a memorable six.
In the final of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the India national cricket team defeated the Pakistan national cricket team by 5 runs at Wanderers Stadium. India scored 157/5 with Gautam Gambhir making a crucial 75, setting a competitive total in the final. Joginder Sharma bowled the dramatic last over to seal India’s first T20 World Cup under captain MS Dhoni.