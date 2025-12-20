LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 15:01 IST

The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Saturday (Dec 20). In a surprise move, Shubman Gill, India’s T20 vice-captain, was left out of the 15-member squad. Here is the full list of players selected for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Batters
Batters

India’s batting group for T20 World Cup 2026 is led by Abhishek Sharma, with solid support from captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh. This group of batters offers reliability at the top and plenty of firepower in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers
Wicketkeepers

In the wicketkeeping department, India have Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. Samson offers calmness and match experience, while Kishan adds energy with his sharp keeping and attacking style with the bat.

All-rounders
All-rounders

The all-rounders add balance to the side. Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.

Spinners
Spinners

India’s spin attack features Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. This spin duo is expected to play a key role during the middle overs, effectively slowing down the scoring rate, particularly on pitches that offer assistance to spinners.

Pacers
Pacers

India’s fast-bowling attack includes Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. The three pacers bring a good balance of speed, swing and strong death-over bowling, making them well suited to different pitches and match situations.

T20 World Cup 2026: Check out India squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
