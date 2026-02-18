T20 World Cup 2026 | Another IND vs PAK possible? Which teams India face in Super 8 matches and when

India, with six points in three matches, are already through Super 8 and have been seeded in Group X prior to the tournament. They face South Africa (Feb 22), Zimbabwe (Feb 26), and West Indies (Mar 1) in Super 8 at Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, respectively.
After securing three wins in three matches, India play Netherlands in last group-stage match on Wednesday (Feb 18) in Ahmedabad. India, with six points in three matches, are already through Super 8 and have been seeded in Group X prior to the tournament. In the match against Netherlands, India would hope for Abhishek Sharma's form - the only cause of concern for them so far in their ongoing title defence.
India play their first T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa in what would last edition's replay of final. The match is scheduled to be played on Feb 22 in Ahmedabad. South Africa would be hoping to avenge their T20 World Cup 2024 final loss and dent India's chance of defending their title.
India's second match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 is against Zimbabwe on Feb 26 in Chennai. Zimbabwe qualified for Super 8 after their match against Ireland was washed out, which meant Australia were knocked out of the tournament after just one win in three matches. Zimbabwe replaced Australia in Group X pre-seeding.
India finish their Super 8 matches in T20 World Cup 2026 against West Indies, whom they face on March 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Top two teams will be advancing to semi-final from two Super 8 groups and India, being the defending champions, would definitely like to be in last 4.
As of now, Pakistan are not yet qualified for Super 8 and they must win against Namibia in the last group stage match to rectify that. If Pakistan qualify for Super 8 and then for semi-final as one of top two teams Group Y, there's a chance of another IND vs PAK in either semi-final or final of T20 World Cup 2026. The matches involving Pak will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka including the semis and final, if qualified.