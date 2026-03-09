/T20 World Cup 2026 Awards List: Player of the Match in Final, Player of the Series, best batter, bowler and more - Check Full List Inside

India's Sanju Samson won the Player of the Series.
Pak's Sahibzada Farhan scored 383 runs - the most in the tournament.
India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament/Series (POTS) for his three consecutive 50s vs West Indies (Super 8) in virtual QF, England in semi-final, and New Zealand in the final.
Sanju could have scored a 100 in all three matches but got out trying to hit a boundary every time while batting on 89 vs England and New Zealand except vs WI where he finished the chase at 97 not out.
India's cheat code bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished the match with 4/15 in four overs - his best performance in the T20Is. BUmrah was clinical with the ball in both the semis and the final but then again, he has been doing the same stuff for many years now.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan emerged as the highest run scorer despite the team not reaching the semi-finals. He played six innings in seven matches, scoring 383 runs at an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160 with two hundreds, two fifties, and a best of 100 not out.
India bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy both took 14 wickets apiece - the joint-most in the tournament.
Bumrah took the wickets at an economy of 6.21 and an average of 12 with a best of 4/15 which came against New Zealand in the final.
Chakaravarthy, on the other hand, was a bit expensive, going at 9.25 runs per over and averaged 20.50 with a best of 3/7.
Canada's Yuvraj Samra turned out to be the highest individual scorer in the tournament with 110 against New Zealand in group stage matches.
He is now the first player from associate team to hit a century in T20 World Cups. He scored the ton off just 58 balls before being out on 62-ball 110.
Sanju Samson also hit the most sixes in the tournament - 24 - higlighting his attacking intent and fearless play style throughout the tournament.
Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of nearly 200. He played only five matches in the tournament out of a total 8 matches India played.
West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd's 5/20 against Scotland was the bes bowling in an innings during the T20 World Cup 2026.
Apart from Shepherd, onlyUAE's Junaid Siddique was able to take a five-for -5/35 against Canada in Delhi.