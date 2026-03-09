/T20 World Cup 2026 Awards List: Player of the Match in Final, Player of the Series, best batter, bowler and more - Check Full List Inside

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament/Series (POTS) for his three consecutive 50s vs West Indies (Super 8) in virtual QF, England in semi-final, and New Zealand in the final.

Sanju could have scored a 100 in all three matches but got out trying to hit a boundary every time while batting on 89 vs England and New Zealand except vs WI where he finished the chase at 97 not out.