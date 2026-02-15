/T20 WC 2026: Why India-Pakistan cricket match is the biggest event in world sports?

The rivalry is not confined to the subcontinent; it is a global cultural event. Both nations have massive, passionate diaspora communities spread across the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. Whenever the two teams play in a neutral venue, such as the massive MCG in Melbourne or the pop-up stadium in New York during the 2024 T20 World Cup, expats turn it into a massive cultural festival, completely selling out stadiums and dominating local economies for the weekend.