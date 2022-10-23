T20 WC 2022: In pics | India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a memorable encounter

India vs Pakistan match is always a high-octane contest. The one at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was hyped to be one for the ages, as soon as the picture list was released. And fortunately, by the end of it, the contest was that and more. Forget India-Pakistan contest, it was perhaps one of the finest games in the history of T20 cricket. India seemingly came back from a hopeless situation and managed to steal a victory that looked highly unlikely at one point. Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batsmen of his generation showed once again, why he is often referred to as the 'Greatest of All Time'.