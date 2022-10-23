T20 WC 2022: In pics | India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a memorable encounter

Written By: Abhinav Singh | Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 07:03 PM(IST)

India vs Pakistan match is always a high-octane contest. The one at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was hyped to be one for the ages, as soon as the picture list was released. And fortunately, by the end of it, the contest was that and more. Forget India-Pakistan contest, it was perhaps one of the finest games in the history of T20 cricket. India seemingly came back from a hopeless situation and managed to steal a victory that looked highly unlikely at one point. Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batsmen of his generation showed once again, why he is often referred to as the 'Greatest of All Time'. 

India were off the blocks in fine fashion

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh on the very first ball he bowled. The dismissal set the tone as India managed to apply the chokehold on Pakistan's innings. Arshdeep also managed to send dangerman Rizwan back to the pavilion with a bouncer. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Shan Masood takes Pakistan to a respectable total

After Pakistan lost their way in the first 10 overs, it was Shan Masood that steadied the ship. Alongside Iftikhar Ahmed, who took on Axar Patel and went bonkers with some lusty blows, Masood managed to take Pakistan to a respectable total of 159/8 which was a massive effort considering the situation Pakistan were in at the halfway stage of the innings. 

(Photograph:AFP)

A poor start to the chase

Indian openers were tentative and dismissed for cheap inside the powerplay overs. KL Rahul chopped it onto the stumps, off Naseem shah, whereas Haris Rauf removed Rohit for 4. In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav showed a lot of promise and took the scoreboard forward with some confident strokes before falling for 15, off Rauf.

(Photograph:AFP)

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli steady the ship

After being four down and the 160-run target looking like a mountain, Hardik Pandya joined forces with Virat Kohli as the duo stitched an impressive 103-run fifth-wicket stand. While Hardik slowed down as the partnership progressed, Kohli, who has an impeccable record versus Pakistan in T20 WC history, took on the likes of Shadab Khan, Shaheen, and Md Nawaz to keep India in the hunt.

(Photograph:AFP)

India win the match

A pumped Virat Kohli exults after R Ashwin lofted one over mid off to seal the victory for India. With the win, India managed to even the scaled with their arch-rivals who had pipped them by 10 wickets in Dubai last year.

(Photograph:AFP)

An endearing moment between the past and present captain

Current Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma stormed to the ground after Kohli's heroics and gave him a lovely embrace. Despite the talks of rift between the two, routinely making the rounds, the embrace showed that the team is tight-knit as ever.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mohammad Nawaz distraught after the final over

Having exhausted all bowling options, skipper Babar Azam had no alternative than go to Mohamamd Nawaz, a spinner for the last over. Pakistan seemingly under pressure, choose to have a rather unorthodox field. They pushed the keeper behind while Nawaz attempted to bowl faster deliveries. He ended up bowling a no ball as well. The resulting freehit hit the stumps and ricocheted down to third man as Indian collected three runs in the process. That moment, perhaps was the turning point. 

(Photograph:AFP)

A packed crowd at the MCG

The match lived up to its billing as 90,293 spectators gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) also simply called the 'G'. The atmosphere, as players and commentators described was one for the ages. The perfect exhibition for cricket and the T20 World Cup. 

(Photograph:AFP)

