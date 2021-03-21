Syrian army shelling destroys hospital

Artillery shelling from Syrian army outpost hit a hospital in northwestern Syria killing 7 and wounding at least 14 medics. The town is held by rebels. As per reports, a woman and a child were among those who were killed
Several mortar rounds hit hospital in the city of Atareb in northwestern Syria.
(Photograph:AFP)
The shelling took the hospital out of service.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Earlier on Sunday, Turkey's defence ministry said that five people were killed and 10 were injured in the attack on the hospital.
Fighting between Syrian army and rebels has subsided after a deal a year ago.
However, residents say that there are occasional strikes that cause damage