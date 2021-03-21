Syrian army shelling destroys hospital

Artillery shelling from Syrian army outpost hit a hospital in northwestern Syria killing 7 and wounding at least 14 medics. The town is held by rebels. As per reports, a woman and a child were among those who were killed

Attack on Syrian hospital

Several mortar rounds hit hospital in the city of Atareb in northwestern Syria.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Hospital destroyed

The shelling took the hospital out of service.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Heavy damage

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey's defence ministry said that five people were killed and 10 were injured in the attack on the hospital.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Civil war ravages country

Fighting between Syrian army and rebels has subsided after a deal a year ago.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Citizens reel under strikes

However, residents say that there are occasional strikes that cause damage

(Photograph:Reuters)

