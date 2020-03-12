Syria war enters 10th year with no hope in sight

Here is a summary of the main events in the conflict:

Syria's war, which began nine years ago, has involved many regional and international players, creating millions of refugees and displaced, while leaving more than 380,000 dead.

Revolt to repression

In March 2011, protests break out to demand political change after four decades of repressive rule by the Assad dynasty.

President Bashar al-Assad's regime cracks down on demonstrations but rallies continue.

In July an army colonel who has defected from the military sets up the Turkey-based opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA).

An armed rebellion erupts, with support from western and Arab countries. The rebels seize key territory, including large swathes of third city Homs and a chunk of Aleppo, the second city.



