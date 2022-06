Swiss 'zero star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder world's crisis' - see pics

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 10:02 PM(IST)

Twin brothers, Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin have come up with a 'zero star hotel' art installation in Saillon, Switzerland. The hotel room is essentially a double bed on a platform, with two bedside tables and lamps. There are no walls, ceilings or doors to provide any privacy or shelter, but there is an opportunity to ponder on the dangers humanity is facing.

'Inspiring guests'

The Riklin brothers have set up their null stern (German for zero star) suite, on a roadside next to a petrol station in the village of Saillon, in the southern Swiss canton of Valais.

The twin brothers claim that the intention of this project is to make guests think about the problems in the world and inspire them to act differently.

(Photograph:Reuters)