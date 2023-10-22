Sweet reunion, warm hug, and cute photos! Take a look at B-town's Durga Puja celebrations

Written By: Pragati Awasthi Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

It's Durga Puja time, and like every year, our Bollywood stars are celebrating the festival with full enthusiasm and fervour. Like every year, Bollywood celebrities stepped out to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Starting from Saturday (Oct 21), which was the seventh day of Navratri, aka Maha Saptami, B-town stars like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Hema Malini were spotted participating in the Durga Puja celebrations organized by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city. Bengali beauty Sushmita Sen and her dhunuchi dance performance at the Durga Puja pandal have taken the internet by storm. On Maha Ashtami, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, and other celebrities showed up at the Durga pandal all decked out in traditional attire. Check out all the photos here.

Sushmita Sen performing dhunuchi dance at Durga Puja pandal

On Saturday, actress Sushmita Sen stepped out for pandal hopping with her family, including her daughters Alisah and Renee, and her parents. All of them were decked up in traditional attire.



Sen was looking gorgeous in a pink saree with a silver border. She accessorised her look with jhumkas and heavy bangles. However, she tied her hair in a simple ponytail and kept her makeup simple. Meanwhile, her daughters, Alisah and Renne, were looking pretty in their traditional outfits. At the Durga Puja Pandal, Sen took the fun a notch higher as she performed the dhunuchi dance at the jam-packed venue.

(Photograph: Twitter )

A sweet reunion

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and Kajol had a sweet reunion at Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in North Bombay. In the photo, Jaya and Kajol can be seen chatting at the puja pandal. On the occasion of Maha Asthami, Jaya stepped out wearing a red and orange saree. Meanwhile, Kajol opted to wear a sea-green saree with golden embellishments.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kajol and Tanisha with mom Tanuja

Kajol and Tanisha posed with their mom and veteran actress Tanuja at the puja pandal. From head to toe, all three of them were decked in traditional attire.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Siblings love

The adorable photo showed Tanisha and Kajol laughing their heart out at the Durga puja pandal.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Rani Mukerji

Veteran actress Hema Malini, her daughter Esha Deol and actress Kiara Advani also visited the pandal to seek blessings from the deity. Hema Malini looked gorgeous in the violet saree with a golden border. She wore a long gold necklace that added more elegance to her look. Meanwhile, Esha looked beautiful in the golden saree with silver embroidery.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rani Mukerji with uncle

Rani Mukerji was papped at the Durga pandal. On the second day, Rani was looking regal in the golden-coloured saree with a sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a heavy choker and tied her hair in a soft bun.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Family time!

Kajol shared a bunch of cute and adorable moments from the fun day at Durga Puja Pandal. In the montage video shared on her Instagram handle, Kajol can be seen praying, hugging her son Yug, sweetly chatting with her uncle, and posing with her sister Tanisha and others.



(Photograph: Twitter )