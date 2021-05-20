Swedish troops train for Arctic warfare amid tensions in strategic High North

Ability to fight in subarctic environments

Around him, conscripts in white camouflage jackets with thick boots hurried to put the finishing touches to snow shelters, using spades to cover their tracks before disappearing into the dugouts.

More battalions of the Rangers are set to be created in the country's far north, as well as a brigade of armoured vehicles.

Andersson says there is heightened interest in his unit's skills.

"Since the Arctic ice is melting, we see new trade routes coming up potentially, and a lot of nations have become interested in this area," he said.

The ability to fight in subarctic environments is just one area where Sweden is expanding its military, following its announcement in late 2020 that it would increase defence spending by 40 percent over five years.

(Photograph:AFP)