Several injured as new clashes erupt over anti-immigration rally in Sweden

Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 05:17 PM(IST)

The clashes in Norrkoping on Sunday (April 17) were the second in four days. Three individuals were injured by the police in Norrkoping, Sweden, after several warning fires on Sunday as protesters protested a far-right group’s plan to burn copies of Quran.

Why did the protests start?

The violence began after a protest being organised by Rasmus Paludan, 40, the leader of the far-right political party Hard Line, on Thursday and he even got several permissions to protest across Sweden over the Easter holidays. He’s currently on a tour all around Sweden.

A lawyer and Youtuber, who plans to run in the Swedish legislative elections in September does not yet have the required number of signatures to secure his candidacy previously has been convicted for racist insults previously. He burned a Quran wrapped in bacon in 2019 and was banned from Facebook in 2019 for a month following a post conflating immigration and crime.

(Photograph:Reuters)