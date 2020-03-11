SURTASS: How Japan, US 'wolfpacks' can now seek Chinese submarines in the Ocean

Japan last month launched a surveillance ship - the third Hibiki-class for its Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). The ship named Aki is due to be commissioned next year. According to reports, the ship has an advanced surveillance system designed to look into China's increased submarine activities.

Japan had sent a naval destroyer to the Middle East in February

Japan has been trying to ramp up its naval defense for sometime.

In February, Japan had sent a naval destroyer to the Middle East for a rare overseas mission to ensure the safety of its ships amid lingering tension between Iran and the US.

