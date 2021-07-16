Surekha Sikri (1945-2021): Revisiting her most memorable roles on screen

With Surekha Sikri's passing away on Friday, India lost an acting gem who gave audiences some of the most nuanced and passionate performances throughout her career spanning almost four decades.

Popularly known as `Dadisa` in Indian households after her well-crafted role in the TV series `Balika Vadhu`, she was a film, theatre, and TV actor, who was born on April 19, 1945, in British India.

Some of her other well-appreciated films are `Zubeida`, `Mammo`, `Sardari Begum`, `Raincoat` and `Mr and Mrs Iyer`. She also acted in many TV serials like `Banegi Apni Baat`, `Kesar`, `Saher`, `Samay` among others.

The recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award, Sikri`s 2018 release `Badhaai Ho`, starring Ayushmaan Khurana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra also received immense appreciation and recognition from the viewers and critics for her.



As the nation bids final adieu to the actor, let`s go down memory lane and commemorate the exemplary legacy of TV and cinema left behind by Sikri.

