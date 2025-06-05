LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /top fighter jets of 2025Supremacy in air - the top fighter jets of 2025: Sukhoi Su-57 to F-35 Lightning II

Supremacy in air - the top fighter jets of 2025: Sukhoi Su-57 to F-35 Lightning II

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 20:03 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 20:03 IST

The world's leading air forces are dominating aerial dominance with their stealth fighters loaded with advanced technology. From Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 to Chengdu J-20: Check the list of some of the best fighter jets in the world. 
 

Sukhoi Su-57
1 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Sukhoi Su-57

Russia’s fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter was developed by Sukhoi. With speeds up to approximately 2,120 km/h, the Su-57 features advanced avionics and integrated AI assistance, making it a key part of Russia’s futuristic weapons arsenal.
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

America’s fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter, manufactured primarily by Lockheed Martin. The F-35 is highly manoeuvrable with advanced stealth technology, including radar-absorbent coating, electronic warfare capabilities, and stealth-aligned edges, making it one of the world’s most lethal fighters.
Chengdu J-20
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Chengdu J-20

China’s twin-engine, stealthy, all-weather multirole fighter was developed by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Known as the Mighty Dragon, it’s notable for its unique features and advanced stealth design.
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

The F-22 is a 5th-generation air superiority fighter known for its unmatched speed, agility, and advanced long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry, making it the best air dominance fighter in the world, as per Lockheed Martin's website.
Boeing F-15EX Eagle II
5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Boeing F-15EX Eagle II

The latest and most advanced variant of the F-15 series is operated by the US Air Force. The F-15EX boasts a high payload capacity, making it perfect for a wide range of mission profiles, complementing stealth fighters with its heavy weapons load and advanced avionics.
General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon
6 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon

America's single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft is one of the most widely used fighter jets in the world. Known for its agility, versatility, and relatively low cost, the F-16 continues to serve in many air forces globally. However, the fighter planes are no longer purchased by the US Air Force.
Sukhoi Su-35
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Sukhoi Su-35

Nicknamed Super Flanker, Sukhoi Su-35 is Russia's supermaneuverable fourth-generation fighter jet. The aircraft is just a step below the 5th-generation stealth fighter jets that come with advanced aerodynamics, sophisticated avionics, and a phased array radar system.

Trending Photo

List of players to win two consecutive IPL titles with different teams. One has done it thrice
10

List of players to win two consecutive IPL titles with different teams. One has done it thrice

NASA caught 3 black holes that destroyed stars weighing 'three to ten times heavier than our Sun'
6

NASA caught 3 black holes that destroyed stars weighing 'three to ten times heavier than our Sun'

How James Webb Space Telescope is solving the Hubble mystery and confirming the universe’s age
7

How James Webb Space Telescope is solving the Hubble mystery and confirming the universe’s age

Supremacy in air - the top fighter jets of 2025: Sukhoi Su-57 to F-35 Lightning II
7

Supremacy in air - the top fighter jets of 2025: Sukhoi Su-57 to F-35 Lightning II

What is Teleios? 5 facts about the mysterious sphere found floating in the Milky way galaxy
6

What is Teleios? 5 facts about the mysterious sphere found floating in the Milky way galaxy