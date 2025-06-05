Supremacy in air - the top fighter jets of 2025: Sukhoi Su-57 to F-35 Lightning II

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 20:03 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 20:03 IST
The world's leading air forces are dominating aerial dominance with their stealth fighters loaded with advanced technology. From Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 to Chengdu J-20: Check the list of some of the best fighter jets in the world.
Sukhoi Su-57
Russia’s fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter was developed by Sukhoi. With speeds up to approximately 2,120 km/h, the Su-57 features advanced avionics and integrated AI assistance, making it a key part of Russia’s futuristic weapons arsenal.
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
America’s fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter, manufactured primarily by Lockheed Martin. The F-35 is highly manoeuvrable with advanced stealth technology, including radar-absorbent coating, electronic warfare capabilities, and stealth-aligned edges, making it one of the world’s most lethal fighters.
Chengdu J-20
China’s twin-engine, stealthy, all-weather multirole fighter was developed by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Known as the Mighty Dragon, it’s notable for its unique features and advanced stealth design.
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The F-22 is a 5th-generation air superiority fighter known for its unmatched speed, agility, and advanced long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry, making it the best air dominance fighter in the world, as per Lockheed Martin's website.
Boeing F-15EX Eagle II
The latest and most advanced variant of the F-15 series is operated by the US Air Force. The F-15EX boasts a high payload capacity, making it perfect for a wide range of mission profiles, complementing stealth fighters with its heavy weapons load and advanced avionics.
General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon
America's single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft is one of the most widely used fighter jets in the world. Known for its agility, versatility, and relatively low cost, the F-16 continues to serve in many air forces globally. However, the fighter planes are no longer purchased by the US Air Force.
Sukhoi Su-35
Nicknamed Super Flanker, Sukhoi Su-35 is Russia's supermaneuverable fourth-generation fighter jet. The aircraft is just a step below the 5th-generation stealth fighter jets that come with advanced aerodynamics, sophisticated avionics, and a phased array radar system.