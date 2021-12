Relatable and Inspiring

From working as a bus conductor to striving hard to making it to the top, Rajinikanth's journey and success story are extremely inspirational.

He began his professional life by doing some odd jobs including that of a carpenter and a coolie. Later, he got a job with the Bangalore Transport Service as a conductor in 1973. While working as a bus conductor, Rajinikanth came across an advertisement in a newspaper about acting classes at Madras Film Institute.

His family was against the idea, but his friend and co-worker Raj Bahadur encouraged him to join acting classes and even financed his time at the Madras Film Institute. Even while choosing characters, Rajinikanth has often taken up roles that showed the struggles of the ordinary man, who rose to the occasion against all odds. That made him both relatable and inspiring. Coming to his off-screen persona, he is the most humble gentleman. He isn`t pretentious about what he looks like, choosing instead to be simple and humble in his public appearances.

(Photograph:Twitter)