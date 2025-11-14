Superhero fans? The Boys, Loki, The Flash: Here are the top 7 superhero dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The gripping show revolves around the interesting character of the Marvel world, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston. The show revolves around The God of Mischief after he meets a mysterious organisation, the Time Variance Authority and now is in a battle for the soul as he goes on to navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.