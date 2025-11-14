Superhero fans? The Boys, Loki, The Flash: Here are the top 7 superhero dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

LOGIN
Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 16:23 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 16:30 IST

Are you a fan of superheroes? Then the curated list will help you find your cult favourite in the animated series and sci-fi action drama. Take a look at the 7 best superhero shows that are worth binge-watching. 

Top 7 superhero dramas
(Photograph: X)

Superhero shows gained much popularity over the period of time. From the thrilling scenes of combat, to an astonishing storyline, real-world challenges, and deep investigations, here is a list of the top 7 best superhero dramas streaming on OTT platforms.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A highly acclaimed show is a unique take on the dark side of superheroes. The show revolves around a group of vigilantes who come under a mission to expose the corrupt the true face of the superheroes led by the Vought Corporation. Antony Starr plays Homelander, one of the strongest among ‘The Seven.'

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This American animated series focuses on Steven Yeun, who plays Mark Grayson. He believes that his father is an Omniman, the most powerful superhero. His life changes when he uncovers his father's true identity and secrets.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who resides in New York. After meeting with an accident in early childhood and losing his eyesight, he was endowed with some major superpowers, which he uses to fight crime.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The gripping show revolves around the interesting character of the Marvel world, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston. The show revolves around The God of Mischief after he meets a mysterious organisation, the Time Variance Authority and now is in a battle for the soul as he goes on to navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The action show revolves around Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, a forensic investigator. After claiming the power of superhuman speed from a freak accident, he decides to fight against the bad deeds of crime as the Flash, a superhero.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: Netflix

Tom Sturridge plays Dream, the cosmic being, who is kept as a prisoner for many years. After being captive for 106 years, he sets out to restore his lost powers while protecting the world in his realm.

(Photograph: JioHotstar)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Directed by Jeremy Slater, the action-superhero show stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a mercenary who, after being left for dead, is revived by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu in a deal for his service as his personal avatar.

