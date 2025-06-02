/Superclusters, plasma, cosmic explosions and more: NASA reveals 6 surprising space facts

(Photograph: NASA )

Space is Made Mostly of Plasma

While on Earth, matter exists in the form of solids, liquids or gases, about 99.9 per cent of visible matter in space is plasma. Plasma is a high-energy state which is formed when gas is heated to extreme temperatures or exposed to very strong electrical currents. Some of the most interesting features of Plasma are that they consists of freely moving ions and electrons and is highly influenced by magnetic fields. Stars, including our Sun, are made almost entirely of plasma. This state of matter conducts electricity and acts collectively under electromagnetic forces, which also shape phenomena like the solar wind and auroras on Earth.