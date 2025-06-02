/Superclusters, plasma, cosmic explosions and more: NASA reveals 6 surprising space facts

Published: Jun 02, 2025, 15:37 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 15:40 IST
Space is a dynamic, ever-evolving frontier filled with powerful and mysterious phenomena, from plasma and fusion to magnetic reconnection, shocks, and massive cosmic structures help in shape our understanding of the universe. These characteristics are central to how the cosmos functions. Here is a list of 6 extraordinary phenomena happening in space.
Space is Made Mostly of Plasma
While on Earth, matter exists in the form of solids, liquids or gases, about 99.9 per cent of visible matter in space is plasma. Plasma is a high-energy state which is formed when gas is heated to extreme temperatures or exposed to very strong electrical currents. Some of the most interesting features of Plasma are that they consists of freely moving ions and electrons and is highly influenced by magnetic fields. Stars, including our Sun, are made almost entirely of plasma. This state of matter conducts electricity and acts collectively under electromagnetic forces, which also shape phenomena like the solar wind and auroras on Earth.
Temperatures Beyond Earth Are Extreme
On Earth, temperatures range from -89°C to 57°C, making our planet habitable for life to exist. However, in space, such variations are minor. Planets such as Mercury have extreme temperatures, while the temperatures reach 449°C in daylight, they plummet to -171°C at night. Spacecraft can experience sharp thermal contrasts; NASA’s Parker Solar Probe faces over 2,000°C variation. Satellites like the Solar Dynamics Observatory have to rely on onboard heaters during orbital eclipses to avoid damage due to these acute temperature. Astronaut suits are also built with materials that can endure temperatures from -157°C to 121°C and are designed to maintain pressure, block radiation, and resist micrometeorites.
Explosions Caused by Magnetic Reconnection
Contrary to the belief, space is not quiet. This is because, explosions occur frequently when solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere. Charged particles from the Sun tangle magnetic field lines until they snap and reconnect, this releases energy and charged particles in a process, which is known as magnetic reconnection. These particles may also enter Earth’s atmosphere, resultantly causing auroras. NASA missions like Magnetospheric Multiscale study these events, which also occur on the Sun and near black holes.
Energy Transfers Without Contact
The transfer of energy in space is also interesting. Here, energy can transfer between particles without physical contact, through phenomena also called shocks. Unlike collisions on Earth, shocks move energy via plasma waves and magnetic fields. A solar wind that is moving faster than sound hitting Earth’s magnetic field can create a bow shock, which is similar to a boat pushing water. Shocks are also found in supernovae and other high-energy cosmic events, where they transfer energy across vast distances.
Fusion Powers the Universe
Fusion is the process of atoms merging under high pressure and temperature. It powers the Sun as well as the stars,as hydrogen atoms fuse together yo form helium, and hence, matter is converted into energy and light. The Sun converts about 600 million metric tons of hydrogen every second, thus forming heavier elements which are essential to life. Photons created in the core can take thousands of years to reach the Sun’s surface but they interestingly, take just eight minutes to reach Earth. Unlike fission, fusion is far more energy-efficient, though humans have yet to harness it for power.
The Virgo Supercluster: Our Cosmic Region
The Virgo Supercluster is also an interesting entity in the universe. It is a massive structure of around 100 galaxy clusters and groups, even including our Milky Way. The area of a virgo supercluster spans 110 million light-years and is centred around the Virgo Cluster. The Local Group, which contains our galaxy, lies on the edge of this supercluster. The Virgo Supercluster which is roughly 7,000 times larger than our local group is also 100 billion times the size of the Milky Way.