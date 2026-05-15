/Super El Niño to bring drought and deluge in India in 2026. Which regions will feel the heat?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast this year’s monsoon to be "below normal". Rainfall has been projected to stand at just 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The risk of a truly deficient season, with rainfall below 90 per cent of the average, has surged to 35 per cent, more than twice the historical norm of 16 per cent. Global climate models confirm that a powerful El Niño is expected to take hold by mid-2026.