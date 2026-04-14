/Sunken history: 2,400-year-old city found underwater in Turkey's Dicle Dam Lake - More details inside

Formed after a dam was built in the late 1990s, the lake has unintentionally served as a time capsule, preserving the remains of a once-flourishing settlement. Submerged for decades, structures such as tombs, a mosque, and a madrasa have remained remarkably intact due to the stillness of the water and the absence of human disturbance. These discoveries offer researchers a rare chance to examine the design and structure of an ancient community. Analysis of recent underwater footage by the team reveals significant details about the town’s original layout, showing that the submerged area provides an exceptionally well-preserved window into the past.