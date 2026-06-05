/Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ love story: Inside one of Bollywood's greatest romances

Dutt was the one who fell first in love, much before Nargis realised her feelings for him. However, there were rumours of Nargis and Raj Kapoor's affair and Dutt decided to remain quiet. Years later, while shooting alongside Nargis in Mother India, things went haywire when the actress got trapped in a wildfire, and Dutt suddenly jumped in to save her. The incident was a turning point in their lives and the two grew closer as Nargis nursed Dutt back to health.