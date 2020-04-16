Summer transfer rumours: Check out where your favourite football stars could play next season!

These stars have made their name by fertile goal scoring records in the previous season! Club across the globe are aiming to buy these players to strengthen their line-up for the next season. These are the predicted transfer moves this season!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a hot pick for all big clubs at the moment due to his prolific goal scoring record. Real Madrid is looking at him as an alternative striker along Karim Benzema. Italian giants Inter Milan also eye on a transfer of the Gabanese player. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea and French striker Olivier Giroud is willing to take a pay cut to secure amove to Serie A club Inter Milan this summer.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Neymar

Neymar Jr was close to have a reunion with his old teammate Lionel Messi, but the Brazilian will retry his move to Barcelona.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has had problems with the club's top brass it could lead the forward to leave his club. His could potentially move into Italy. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Leroy Sane

Manchester City star Leroy Sane could move to his native country Germany and join Bayern Munich.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Erling Braut Haaland

Manchester United boss Solksjaer personally tried to get Erling Braut Haaland into the team last year, but failed. But the teen sensation might head to England and join the red devils at Old Trafford!

(Photograph:Reuters)

Jadon Sancho

The English winger has become one of the most talked about players in Europe this season, his dazzling displays in the Bundesliga earning him a first-team place at Dortmund and a first England call-up. Major English club are fighting amongst themselves to secure the deal. Manchester United is currently leading the race. 

(Photograph:AFP)

N'Golo Kante and Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona want to sign Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante. The Blues would like a swap deal with Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho, 27, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from the Catalan Giants.

(Photograph:AFP)

Paul Pogba

The French and Manchester United playmaker is eyeing to move out of the club, Real Madrid and Juventus are aiming to buy the player. 

(Photograph:Reuters)