Summer transfer rumours: Check out where your favourite football stars could play next season!

These stars have made their name by fertile goal scoring records in the previous season! Club across the globe are aiming to buy these players to strengthen their line-up for the next season. These are the predicted transfer moves this season!
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a hot pick for all big clubs at the moment due to his prolific goal scoring record. Real Madrid is looking at him as an alternative striker along Karim Benzema. Italian giants Inter Milan also eye on a transfer of the Gabanese player.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The English winger has become one of the most talked about players in Europe this season, his dazzling displays in the Bundesliga earning him a first-team place at Dortmund and a first England call-up. Major English club are fighting amongst themselves to secure the deal. Manchester United is currently leading the race.
(Photograph:AFP)