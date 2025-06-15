/5 personal tragedies from Ahmedabad plane crash that echo across India

From captain Sumeet Sabharwal to Lamnunthem Singson's death, the Ahmedabad plane crash left unhealing wounds for hundreds if not thousands as we take a look at five tragedies that echo across India.
Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was the Pilot-in-Charge of the London-bound Air India flight that tragically crashed. Just three days before the fatal flight, Sabharwal had made a heartfelt promise to his ailing father, Pushkaraj, a man in his late 80s, that he would soon resign from his job and return home to take care of him. Unfortunately, that would never materialise after Captain Sabharwal’s untimely death.
Twenty-six-year-old Lamnunthem Singson, who was one of the two crew members from Manipur and killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, was the sole earning member of her family, which had faced the brunt of the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.
Dr Prateek Joshi, a radiologist at Royal Derby Hospital, his wife and three children were on board the flight. Dr. Joshi was planning on bringing his family to India to live with him in the UK to start a "new chapter in life". However, that remained an incomplete dream after the tragic loss.
Arjun Patoliya was flying back to London on June 12 to be with his daughters Riya, 8 and Kiya, 4. The two girls lost both their mother 18 days ago. However, tragedy struck twice as father Arjun also lost his life in the unfortunate plane crash, inflicting double pain on Patoliya family.
Yasmin Vohra, a 51-year-old woman from Vadodara, had postponed her flight to London from June 9 to June 12, wanting to be by the side of her two pregnant daughters-in-law during their final trimester. However, that never happened as Yasmin lost her life in the tragic incident.