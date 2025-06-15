/5 personal tragedies from Ahmedabad plane crash that echo across India

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was the Pilot-in-Charge of the London-bound Air India flight that tragically crashed. Just three days before the fatal flight, Sabharwal had made a heartfelt promise to his ailing father, Pushkaraj, a man in his late 80s, that he would soon resign from his job and return home to take care of him. Unfortunately, that would never materialise after Captain Sabharwal’s untimely death.