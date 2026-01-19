/Suez Canal to Greenland: Moments when US-Europe ties were pushed to the brink

The Greenland dispute has once again brought transatlantic tensions to the surface. Since 2025, US President Donald Trump pushed for American control of the Arctic territory, repeatedly arguing that Greenland is vital to US national security and to countering the growing influence of Russia and China in the region. European countries, on Thursday, responded by deploying small numbers of military personnel to the island, as Denmark confirmed it was moving ahead with plans for a larger and more permanent NATO presence to secure Greenland. Trump, in turn, threatened additional 10 per cent tariffs on eight European nations including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain, framing the measures as a response to their opposition. The levy would rise to 25 per cent on June 1 unless an agreement linked to Greenland is reached.