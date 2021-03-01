Sudan's isolation ends as US destroyer anchors in port

Sudan's flourishes

Sudan was one of four nations branded by Washington as a state sponsor of terrorism, along with Iran, North Korea, and Syria, severely impeding economic development, with few major foreign investors willing to run afoul of US laws.

Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism dates to its toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, who had welcomed Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden as he imposed a brand of political Islam on the country.

(Photograph:AFP)