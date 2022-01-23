Subhash Chandra Bose: Last days of Indian freedom fighter still a matter of speculations, conspiracy theories

Here's a look at all the conspiracies theories and mysteries related to Netaji's life and death

As India celebrates the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23.

Legacy of Netaji

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a prominent figure in India's freedom fight against oppressive British rule, was born on January 23 in 1897 in Cuttack — today the state of Odisha in India. It was known as the Orissa Division of Bengal Province during the British colonial rule in India.

In 2021, Indian government announced that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, marking the start of Republic Day celebrations instead of a day later.

He gained a hero-like stature among Indians for defying the brutal colonial rule. An Indian nationalist Bose is known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

