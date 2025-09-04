/Su-57 vs Chinese J-20: Which fighter rules the skies?

Russia’s Su-57 and China’s J-20 are made for different operations: J-20 moves for stealth and long shots, Su-57 balances sensors and agility. Each fighter jet has unique strengths. Know more below.
The J-20 from China is built for low observability, using a slender body, internal weapon bays, and canards to avoid radar detection. The Su-57 from Russia tries to balance stealth with agility, using angular surfaces and special coatings, but is shaped to allow sharper manoeuvres even if frontal stealth is a little less than the J-20.
Both fighters carry AESA radars and infrared search and track sensors. The J-20 relies on powerful forward-facing radar and data links for long-range detection and missile guidance, aiming to spot threats first. The Su-57 features radar arrays in its nose and side “cheek” panels, offering wide-angle coverage and off-boresight missile shots, using systems like the N036 Byelka radar and 101KS Atoll sensors.
The J-20 is designed to use long-range missiles like the PL-15 to deny access over large distances, with a focus on striking before being seen. Its main bays are optimised for these weapons. The Su-57 has bays set up for a mix of missile sizes, including the R-77, R-74, and upcoming hypersonic options, allowing it to switch between air-superiority and ground-attack roles as needed in one sortie.
The Su-57 excels at supermanoeuvrability, using thrust vectoring engines and advanced flight controls to perform tight turns at low speeds, fitting Russian air combat doctrine. The J-20 emphasises staying safe at a distance its plan is to get the first shot in and avoid dogfights, acting more like an interceptor, though tests show it handles well even at high speeds.
China’s J-20 is deeply linked with ground-based radar and missile defences; it acts as part of a broader system for area denial and joint operations. By contrast, the Su-57 vision includes acting alongside loyal wingman drones and using onboard electronic warfare to break through enemy lines, suiting quick offensive pushes and improvisation.
Both jets use radar-absorbing materials and hide their weapons internally, but the “winner” is the plane able to keep the best track, delay being spotted, and put its missiles on target first. The J-20 possibly has a smaller radar cross-section from the front, but the Su-57’s sensors and agility complicate tracking in a fast-moving fight, with each offering distinct doses of survivability.