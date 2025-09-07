LOGIN
Su-57 training: How pilots master Russia's most advanced fighter jet

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 05:06 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 05:06 IST

Su‑57 pilot training covers advanced avionics, stealth tactics, and electronic‑warfare systems. Pilots start with simulators and ground school before moving to real combat drills. Discover what makes mastering this fifth‑gen fighter so demanding.

Su-57 pilot training
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57 pilot training

Su-57 pilot training begins with extensive ground school covering advanced avionics, stealth characteristics, and electronic warfare systems. Pilots must master complex computer interfaces before ever touching flight controls.

Simulator training provides crucial preparation for real aircraft operations
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Simulator training provides crucial preparation for real aircraft operations

Simulator training provides crucial preparation for real aircraft operations. Advanced simulators replicate the Su-57's unique handling characteristics, allowing pilots to practice emergency procedures safely

Transition training from fourth-generation fighter jets
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Transition training from fourth-generation fighter jets

Transition training from fourth-generation fighters proves challenging. The Su-57's advanced automation and sensor fusion require pilots to unlearn traditional techniques and adapt to new operational concepts.

Stealth tactics training
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth tactics training

Stealth tactics training emphasises mission planning and execution. Pilots learn to exploit the aircraft's low-observable characteristics while maintaining situational awareness in contested environments.

The Su-57's advanced jamming training
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Su-57's advanced jamming training

Electronic warfare training covers defensive and offensive techniques. Pilots must understand how to use the Su-57's advanced jamming and countermeasures while avoiding detection by enemy systems.

Combat training
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Combat training

Combat training it focuses on multi-role operations. Pilots practice air-to-air combat, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions, learning to adapt the aircraft's capabilities to different scenarios.

Entire Training programme
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Entire Training programme

Training programme that produces highly skilled pilots capable of maximising the Su-57's advanced capabilities in complex operational environments.

