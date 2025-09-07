LOGIN
Su-57 squadron operations: How russia deploys its stealth fighter jets

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 05:05 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 05:05 IST

Su-57 squadron operations require specialised facilities, expert pilots, and advanced maintenance. With a focus on stealth, electronic warfare, and tight security, squadrons may face unique logistical and training challenges. Integration with other forces boosts their combat effectiveness.

Su-57 squadron operations
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57 squadron operations

Su-57 squadron operations require specialised facilities and highly trained personnel. The aircraft's advanced systems demand sophisticated maintenance capabilities and extensive support infrastructure.

Electronic warfare
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Electronic warfare

Mission planning emphasises stealth characteristics and electronic warfare. Squadrons must carefully coordinate operations to maximise the aircraft's low-observable advantages while maintaining effective communication.

Su-57 Training requirements
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57 Training requirements

Training requirements exceed those of conventional fighters. Pilots and ground crews must master complex systems and procedures that differ significantly from older aircraft types.

Possible challenges
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Possible challenges

Logistics support presents unique challenges. The Su-57's advanced components require specialised supply chains and maintenance procedures that may not be available at all air bases.

Operational security and advanced capabilities
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Operational security and advanced capabilities

Operational security demands careful attention to detail. Stealth characteristics and advanced capabilities require strict security measures to prevent compromise of sensitive technology.

Integration with other military assets
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Integration with other military assets

Integration with other military assets enhances effectiveness. Su-57 can work closely with ground forces, naval units, and other air assets to create comprehensive combat capabilities.

Su-57's advanced capabilities
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57's advanced capabilities

Operational concepts maximise the Su-57's advanced capabilities while addressing the unique challenges of fifth-generation fighter operations.

