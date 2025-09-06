Know why the Su-57 stealth fighter remains limited in numbers. And how Russia prioritise quality over quantity. Here's why that matters.
Su-57 production remains limited compared to Western fifth-generation programmes. While the F-35 has reached thousands of units, Russia's stealth fighter fleet remains in the dozens, reflecting different strategic priorities and resource constraints.
Advanced technology creates manufacturing challenges. The Su-57's sophisticated systems require precision manufacturing and specialised materials, limiting production rates and increasing per-unit costs.
Engine development delays have impacted production schedules. The transition from prototype engines to production-standard powerplants has proven more complex than initially anticipated, affecting delivery timelines.
Economic factors influence procurement decisions. Defence budgets must balance multiple priorities, and the high cost of fifth-generation fighters competes with other military modernisation programmes.
Export restrictions limit economies of scale. Unlike the F-35's international programme, the Su-57's export potential remains constrained, preventing the cost reductions that come with larger production runs.
The quality over quantity philosophy may drive decisions. Russia might prioritise perfecting the design and systems before committing to large-scale production, ensuring each aircraft meets exacting standards.
Carefully managed production programme that balances capability development with resource constraints, creating a smaller but highly capable stealth fighter force.