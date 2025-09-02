LOGIN
Su-57 fighter jet to be built in India? 7 mind-blowing features you didn’t know about it

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 02:44 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 02:44 IST

Stealth Like Never Before
1 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Stealth Like Never Before

The Su-57 is Russia’s answer to America’s F-35 and F-22. Its stealthy design, composite materials, and radar-absorbing coating make it nearly invisible to modern air defense systems. If built in India, this could be the first stealth fighter ever manufactured on Indian soil.

Supercruise Capability
2 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Supercruise Capability

Most fighter jets burn massive amounts of fuel to stay supersonic. The Su-57, however, can cruise at supersonic speeds without afterburners. This makes it fuel-efficient, faster to deploy, and harder for enemies to track over long distances.

360-Degree Situational Awareness
3 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

360-Degree Situational Awareness

The jet carries a powerful AESA radar, IR sensors, and distributed aperture systems that let the pilot “see” in all directions. It can detect stealth aircraft, incoming missiles, and ground threats simultaneously—giving India a serious edge in surveillance and combat.

Supermaneuverability in Dogfights
4 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Supermaneuverability in Dogfights

Equipped with 3D thrust-vectoring engines, the Su-57 can pull off extreme turns, sudden climbs, and even mid-air stalls without losing control. These manoeuvres make it nearly unbeatable in close-range dogfights, a skill Indian Air Force pilots are famous for.

Heavy Weapons Load
5 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Heavy Weapons Load

Unlike Western jets limited by design, the Su-57 is a beast when it comes to weapons. It can carry long-range air-to-air missiles, bunker-busting bombs, hypersonic missiles, and even nuclear-capable weapons. Internal bays preserve stealth, while external mounts allow massive payloads when stealth isn’t needed.

AI Co-Pilot and Smart Cockpit
6 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

AI Co-Pilot and Smart Cockpit

The Su-57 comes with an AI-assisted copilot system that helps in targeting, mission planning, and even defensive manoeuvres. Its smart cockpit design reduces pilot stress during long combat missions—vital for India’s high-pressure border operations.

Built for Future Air Wars
7 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Built for Future Air Wars

This jet isn’t just about today, it’s designed for tomorrow. The Su-57 can control swarms of drones, jam enemy radar, and fight in electronic warfare environments. If India joins production, it would mean stepping into the future of 6th-gen warfare.

