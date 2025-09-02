/Su-57 fighter jet to be built in India? 7 mind-blowing features you didn’t know about it

Unlike Western jets limited by design, the Su-57 is a beast when it comes to weapons. It can carry long-range air-to-air missiles, bunker-busting bombs, hypersonic missiles, and even nuclear-capable weapons.
The Su-57 is Russia’s answer to America’s F-35 and F-22. Its stealthy design, composite materials, and radar-absorbing coating make it nearly invisible to modern air defense systems. If built in India, this could be the first stealth fighter ever manufactured on Indian soil.
Most fighter jets burn massive amounts of fuel to stay supersonic. The Su-57, however, can cruise at supersonic speeds without afterburners. This makes it fuel-efficient, faster to deploy, and harder for enemies to track over long distances.
The jet carries a powerful AESA radar, IR sensors, and distributed aperture systems that let the pilot “see” in all directions. It can detect stealth aircraft, incoming missiles, and ground threats simultaneously—giving India a serious edge in surveillance and combat.
Equipped with 3D thrust-vectoring engines, the Su-57 can pull off extreme turns, sudden climbs, and even mid-air stalls without losing control. These manoeuvres make it nearly unbeatable in close-range dogfights, a skill Indian Air Force pilots are famous for.
Unlike Western jets limited by design, the Su-57 is a beast when it comes to weapons. It can carry long-range air-to-air missiles, bunker-busting bombs, hypersonic missiles, and even nuclear-capable weapons. Internal bays preserve stealth, while external mounts allow massive payloads when stealth isn’t needed.
The Su-57 comes with an AI-assisted copilot system that helps in targeting, mission planning, and even defensive manoeuvres. Its smart cockpit design reduces pilot stress during long combat missions—vital for India’s high-pressure border operations.
This jet isn’t just about today, it’s designed for tomorrow. The Su-57 can control swarms of drones, jam enemy radar, and fight in electronic warfare environments. If India joins production, it would mean stepping into the future of 6th-gen warfare.