Su-57 fighter jet stealth coating: The science behind Russian radar evasion

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 05:05 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 05:05 IST

The Su-57 uses advanced stealth coatings made with nanotech and radar-absorbing materials to stay hidden from enemy radar. Know how its multi-layer design and future upgrades help this Russian fighter jet evade detection and survive in modern air combat.

Su-57 stealth coatings
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57 stealth coatings

Su-57 stealth coatings employ advanced radar-absorbing materials designed to minimise radar reflections across multiple frequency bands. These sophisticated composites convert electromagnetic energy into heat rather than reflecting it back to the source.

Multi-layer construction
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Multi-layer construction

Multi-layer construction provides broadband effectiveness. Different coating layers target specific radar frequencies, creating a comprehensive stealth solution that works against various threat systems.

Nanotechnology
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology enhances coating performance. Microscopic structures within the materials create complex electromagnetic interactions that further reduce radar cross-section beyond traditional absorption techniques.

Environmental durability
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Environmental durability

Environmental durability ensures long-term effectiveness. The coatings must withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, and mechanical stress while maintaining their stealth characteristics throughout the aircraft's service life.

Maintenance requirements
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Maintenance requirements

Maintenance requirements demand specialised procedures. Any damage to stealth coatings must be repaired using exact specifications and materials to preserve the aircraft's low-observable characteristics.

Future developments
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Future developments

Future developments promise even greater capabilities. Research into metamaterials and advanced composites could provide next-generation stealth coatings with improved performance and durability.

Stealth technology
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth technology

Stealth technology that represents the cutting edge of radar evasion science, providing the Su-57 with significant advantages in detection avoidance and survivability.

