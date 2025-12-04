Su-57 jet engine secrets: 10 technologies behind its extreme maneuverability

Russia's Su-57 Felon fighter jet is powered by two Saturn AL-41F1S turbofan engines, each delivering 8.5 tonnes of dry thrust, combining to 17 tonnes in afterburner mode. These advanced engines represent evolution from the AL-31F series powering Su-27 aircraft, providing 12 per cent greater dry thrust and 19 per cent more afterburner thrust with only 4 per cent mass increase. Reaching the maximum speeds of Mach 2.45 and supercruise at Mach 1.3 without afterburners.​