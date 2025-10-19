LOGIN
Su-35 vs F-15ex fighter jets: Old power versus modern precision

Published: Oct 19, 2025, 12:10 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 12:10 IST

The Russian Su-35 and American F-15EX are top fighters with different strengths. Su-35 offers raw power and agility; the F-15EX brings modern radar and more weapons. This comparison reveals how old power meets new precision in today’s skies. Know more below.

Speed and Performance

The Su-35 flies close to Mach 2.25, while the F-15EX can reach Mach 2.5. Both jets have nearly equal thrust-to-weight ratios, allowing quick climbs and strong manoeuvres. Their speed helps pilots react fast in combat.

Radar Systems

The Su-35 features the Irbis-E passive electronically scanned array radar, detecting targets up to 400 km away. The F-15EX uses an advanced AESA radar with better resistance to jamming. This helps it track more targets with higher precision.

Weapon Load and Variety

The F-15EX can carry up to 12 missiles, including future hypersonic weapons, and heavy bombs up to 13,400 kg. The Su-35 carries fewer missiles, about 8,000 kg worth, but also has long-range missiles reaching 400 km. Both jets handle a wide variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.

Avionics and Technology

The F-15EX integrates next-generation computing processing 87 billion operations per second. This gives advanced sensor fusion and mission systems. The Su-35 counters with infrared search-and-track technology and electronic warfare capabilities similar to modern jets.

Operational Role and Usage

The Su-35 is a multi-role fighter used mainly by Russia and some allies. It excels in agility and air superiority missions. The F-15EX serves the US and allies as a heavy air superiority fighter with strong strike capabilities and high load capacity.

Old Power Meets Modern Precision

While the Su-35 impresses with its powerful engines and maneuverability, the F-15EX offers modern sensors and larger weapons capacity. Both jets remain relevant and form key parts of their countries’ air forces. In real combat, pilot skill and tactics will decide outcomes. Read more below.

