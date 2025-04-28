'Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29 and more': Take a look at the aviation legacy of ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla

In a historic fleet, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will travel to the International Space Station in May as a part of Axiom Space’s upcoming Ax-4 mission, making him the first Indian to participate in an international commercial spaceflight to the ISS.
Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force Group Captain, has flown a diverse range of fighter jets, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Hawk. With more than 2,000 hours of flight experience, he has expertise in flying India’s advanced fighter aircrafts.
Shukla’s journey from piloting high-tech aircraft to space is remarkable. In 2019, ISRO had selected him for astronaut training, marking the beginning of his transition from fighter jets to the cosmos.
The BAE Systems Hawk is an advanced jet trainer aircraft used majorly by the Indian Air Force to train new pilots. With its light combat capabilities, the Hawk also plays a role in low-intensity combat operations. Shukla has an experience in lying BAE Systems hawk
The Su-30MKI is a multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia and customised for India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It serves as the backbone of the Indian Air Force (IAF), capable of air dominance, ground attack, and maritime strike missions. Equipped with advanced avionics and the BrahMos missile system.
The MiG-21 is a supersonic jet fighter that has been one of the longest-serving aircraft in the Indian Air Force. It was primarily used for air defence and interception roles. However, the MiG-21 is often referred to as the "Flying Coffin" due to its old age and safety concerns.
The MiG-29 been a critical asset in the IAF’s fleet, excelling in both air defence and ground attack missions. The aircraft has been upgraded to the MiG-29UPG standard, enhancing its radar, avionics, and weapon systems. This modernised version of MiG has significantly boosted the IAF’s capability to engage in modern combat scenarios.
The SEPECAT Jaguar is a ground attack aircraft developed as a joint venture between the UK and France. The Jaguar is used for deep strike missions and nuclear delivery. With the ongoing DARIN III upgrade program, the Jaguar has received enhanced navigation and targeting systems, improving its performance in precision strikes.