/STUNNING first visuals of Blood Moon from across the world amid total lunar eclipse

First visuals of the Blood Moon show a stunning red-hued full moon lighting up the night sky during a total lunar eclipse. Visible across Asia, parts of Europe, and Africa, the rare celestial event has captivated stargazers and photographers worldwide.
A Blood Moon is a term used to describe the reddish appearance of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse. It is seen in parts of Asia, Europe and Africa today. This happens when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the Moon’s surface. Instead of going completely dark, the Moon turns red or coppery because sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere and bends toward the Moon. Blood Moons are rare, making them an exciting event for skywatchers! Here are FIRST visuals of the BLOOD MOON!
A stunning full moon, referred to as the "Blood Moon," rose over the skyscrapers of Lujiazui's financial district in Shanghai, creating a breathtaking celestial scene.
A glowing "Blood Moon," rose above the stadium in Sharjah during the T20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan
A full moon glowing with a reddish tint, seen over Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The reddish hue of the moon, which earns it the name "Blood Moon," occurs when Earth’s shadow covers the moon completely, and sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere casts a red tint.
A striking "Blood Moon," illuminated the sky over Doha and a dramatic sight was seen as a part of a total lunar eclipse visible across large parts of Asia, Europe, and Africa.