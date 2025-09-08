/STUNNING first visuals of Blood Moon from across the world amid total lunar eclipse

A Blood Moon is a term used to describe the reddish appearance of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse. It is seen in parts of Asia, Europe and Africa today. This happens when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the Moon’s surface. Instead of going completely dark, the Moon turns red or coppery because sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere and bends toward the Moon. Blood Moons are rare, making them an exciting event for skywatchers! Here are FIRST visuals of the BLOOD MOON!