Studio Ghibli turns 40: My Neighbour Totoro to Princess Mononoke; top 5 films from the studio

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Miyazaki's second Oscar-winning film -- and likely the 84-year-old's last feature -- follows a boy struggling to accept his new life after his mother dies in the haunting fire-bombing of Tokyo during World War II. Everything changes when he meets a talking heron and embarks on a journey to an alternate universe, shared by the living and the dead, to find his missing stepmother. In a documentary, Miyazaki, visibly affected by the 2018 death of Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, said the pair had had a "love-hate relationship" and that he had based the character of the grand-uncle on him.