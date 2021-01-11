Students in Rome are protesting against closure of schools

Students in Rome held a sit-in protest outside their school on Monday, demanding schools be reopened across the country. Recently, 20 regions in the country extended school closures in a bid to limit coronavirus infections. Take a look below

Schools remain shut

Italian schools reopened in mid-September after a six-month stop - the longest in Europe - but face-to-face lessons in high schools across the country were gradually suspended again a month later due to a new surge in cases.

"School is crucial. We are asking for a safe return to face-to-face activities," student Emanuele Santori said during a demonstration in Rome outside his Cavour school under the shadow of the Colosseum.

Fellow pupil Ilaria Rinattieri added: "It is true we are young, but it is also true we will be the next electoral voters, workers and the citizens of tomorrow."

(Photograph:Reuters)