/Student revolts, Green Movement, Mahsa Amini uprising: Iran’s biggest protests since the Islamic Revolution

Iran is once again facing widespread protests as anger over economic hardship, political repression and state violence spills onto the streets. Demonstrations have intensified across Tehran and other cities, prompting internet shutdowns and heightened security. In his first public address since the unrest escalated, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused protestors of serving foreign interests and warned that the Islamic Republic would ‘not back down’. He directly attacked US President Donald Trump, calling him ‘arrogant’, claiming his hands were ‘stained with the blood of’ Iranians, and urging him to focus on problems in his own country, according to AP.

