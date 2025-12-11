/Stuck with creating jobs? 7 reasons why India is 'losing' global AI race

Robotics is becoming inseparable from AI and India’s presence in the humanoid space is minimal. The US has Tesla Optimus, Figure AI and Boston Dynamics, while China has Unitree, Fourier Intelligence and government-backed robotics labs scaling humanoid production.
India’s AI development is heavily constrained by limited access to high-performance cloud computing. Top AI nations like the US and China operate hyperscale cloud clusters, GPU farms and national compute grids designed specifically for large-model training. India, meanwhile, relies on imported compute from private players and expensive cloud credits. The government announced a push for AI compute under IndiaAI Mission, but actual GPU availability, HPC centres and sovereign cloud infrastructure remain significantly behind global competitors.
While the US has OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta and a dozen frontier labs, and China has Alibaba Qwen, Baidu Ernie, Tencent Hunyuan and Zhipu-AI, India does not yet have a globally competitive foundational model or AI agent ecosystem. Indian models exist, but they operate at a much smaller scale with limited parameters and limited research benchmarks. India’s AI ecosystem is dominated by downstream applications rather than core model innovation, widening the technology gap each year.
Robotics is becoming inseparable from AI, and India’s presence in the humanoid space is minimal. The US has Tesla Optimus, Figure AI and Boston Dynamics, while China has Unitree, Fourier Intelligence and government-backed robotics labs scaling humanoid production. Japan and Korea have decades of R&D pipeline advantage. India’s robotics ecosystem is fragmented, underfunded and largely confined to academic prototypes with no mass-manufacturing capability. As AI moves into real-world automation, this gap will directly impact India’s industrial competitiveness.
AI leadership today is semiconductor leadership, and India currently manufactures zero high-performance AI chips. NVIDIA, AMD and Intel dominate global GPU and AI-accelerator supply, while China has launched its own chip ecosystem (Huawei Ascend, Biren, Moore Threads). India is attempting a semiconductor revival with government-backed fabs and incentives, but fabrication plants capable of producing advanced-node chips (5nm, 3nm, AI accelerators) do not exist yet. With AI chips becoming the new oil, India’s dependency on imports severely limits speed, cost and sovereignty in AI research.
India produces world-class AI engineers, but the majority of top talent moves to the US and Europe to work at frontier AI labs. Domestic research output in advanced AI, large models, reinforcement learning, robotics, distributed compute, remains low. Universities lack cutting-edge compute resources, and funding cycles are far smaller than those in US, EU, Korea or China. The result is a structural imbalance: India trains AI talent, but other nations benefit from their innovation.
Indian businesses are still transitioning from traditional IT to AI-first workflows. Many enterprises rely on legacy software, outdated data stacks and siloed digital infrastructure, which slows AI adoption. Countries like the US, China and South Korea have rapidly integrated AI across defence, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and city governance. In India, adoption is uneven and restricted by skill shortages, regulatory ambiguity and cost concerns.
In the US and China, governments are the biggest early adopters of AI for defence, public services, surveillance, logistics and science. This creates massive domestic demand that fuels innovation. India’s procurement cycles are slower, fragmented and risk-averse. Without government-backed deployment of sovereign AI models, humanoids, autonomous systems and national compute frameworks, private-sector innovation cannot scale at global pace.
India has the talent, population scale and market potential to become a top AI nation but structural gaps in compute infrastructure, semiconductor production, robotics, foundational model development and government adoption have pushed the country behind the US, China and even emerging AI players like UAE, South Korea and Israel. Closing this gap will require massive national investment in compute, chips, research labs, humanoids, sovereign models and AI-first governance, not just application-level startups.