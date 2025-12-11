/Stuck with creating jobs? 7 reasons why India is 'losing' global AI race

Robotics is becoming inseparable from AI, and India’s presence in the humanoid space is minimal. The US has Tesla Optimus, Figure AI and Boston Dynamics, while China has Unitree, Fourier Intelligence and government-backed robotics labs scaling humanoid production. Japan and Korea have decades of R&D pipeline advantage. India’s robotics ecosystem is fragmented, underfunded and largely confined to academic prototypes with no mass-manufacturing capability. As AI moves into real-world automation, this gap will directly impact India’s industrial competitiveness.