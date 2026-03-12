/Stryker uses Microsoft, but how did Iran hack iPhones of its employees? Understanding the Handala cyberattack

To understand the hack, you have to understand how modern companies handle personal phones. Like many global corporations, Stryker operates a "Bring Your Own Device" (BYOD) policy. If an employee wants to check their corporate Outlook email or Microsoft Teams messages on their personal iPhone, they are required to download a "Company Portal" app and install a "work profile." This grants the company's IT department administrative oversight to ensure the device is secure before it connects to the corporate network.